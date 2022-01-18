 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimberly Grace Perz

LAURIUM, Michigan — Kimberly Grace Perz, 57, passed away unexpectedly in Laurium, MI, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Shirley Perz.

She is survived by her friend and former husband, Don Chorak; her only sister, Sheila Weckerly; her nieces: Sarah (Nicholas) Swanson, Rachel (Kevin) Wildung, Laura Weckerly; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; cousins; and other close friends.

She will be laid to rest near her parents in Chenoa, IL, during a private family service.

It is requested that Kimberly's nieces be contacted to obtain details for making donations.

