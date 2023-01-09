Aug. 31, 1957 - Jan. 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Kimberly Ann (Cotton) Smith, 65, of Bloomington went to her heavenly home at 2:53 p.m., on Thursday, January 5, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. David McBurney officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society in her memory.

Kimberly was born on August 31, 1957 in Bloomington, the daughter of Howard J. and Mary Catherine (Lenegar) Cotton. She married Curtis Wayne Smith on May 10, 1980 in Monticello.

Surviving are her children: Amanda (Mike) Jones, Nathan Smith, Kaiden Smith, all of Bloomington, and Rick (Deana) Smith of Mansfield; four granddaughters; one great-grandson; two grand-dogs; siblings: Patrick Cotton of Bloomington, Diane Siron of Bloomington, Julia (Edgar) Duvall of Denham Springs, LA, Mary (Marta) Cotton of Peoria, and David (Karin) Cotton of Normal; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Kim was the sunshine to all that knew her, especially her patients and coworkers at the nursing home. She was a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen, she loved unconditionally. She was a member of the Bloomington Moose Lodge 745. She was an avid bowler and bowled on leagues for many years. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and loved to sing Go Cubs Go after they would get a W. She also loved doing word puzzles and coloring.

The family would really like to thank OSF Hospice, especially Nurse Heather for the care she provided for Kim.

Online condolences and memories of Kimberly may be left for her family at www.carmodyflynn.com.