BLOOMINGTON — Kim R. Nelson, 58, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Kim is survived by her two children, Kathryn and Elizabeth Nelson; her father and mother, Ray and Cindy Slaubaugh; her brother, Ryan J. (Michelle) Slaubaugh; and their son, Ember Slaubaugh; and her significant other, James Mrozek. She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Nelson; and her mother, Carol (Miller) Slaubaugh.

A Celebration of Life service for Kim will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Normal, IL, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Ray Owens officiating, followed by a light lunch. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL.

Carmody-Flynn will assist the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network or Mobile Mutts Rescue, Inc.

