MAHOMET — Kevin T. Kammermann, 61, of Mahomet, IL, formerly of Onarga, went to be with Jesus, his friend and Savior on November 2, 2021, surrounded at home by his loved ones.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Esther Kaisner Kammermann; his brothers: Kent, Rod, Scott, and Mark; and his sisters: Charlene, Diane, and Pamela.

He is survived by his sister, Deb Taylor of Mahomet; and three brothers, Curt (Sandy) Kammermann of Elwood, John (Becky) Kammermann of Farmington, MO, and Terry Kammermann of Mahomet.

To know Kev was to love him; he was a gift and a blessing to both his loved ones and his friends.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, November 9, from 11:00 - 12:00 at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E Dunbar, Mahomet. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon, with Rev. John Kammermann officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Forrest Township Cemetery, Forrest, IL.

