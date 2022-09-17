April 23, 1961 - Sept. 15, 2022

DEER CREEK — Kevin T. DeBolt, 61, of Deer Creek, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Aperion Care Peoria Heights.

He was born on April 23, 1961, in Peoria, to Harold and Shirley (Hartman) DeBolt.

Surviving are two brothers: Brad (Jill) DeBolt and Gary (Kim) DeBolt, both of Deer Creek; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Rod DeBolt.

Kevin was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life. He was also co-owner of K & M Village Tap in Deer Creek.

Kevin enjoyed spending time riding his motorcycle.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service for Kevin will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial of cremated remains will be at Goodfield-Congerville AC Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.