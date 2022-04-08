BLOOMINGTON — Kevin Radliff Smith, died unexpectedly April 2, 2022. He was 67-years old, and a resident of Bloomington, IL.

Kevin was born to Ray and Rozann (Radliff) Smith in Rockford, IL. He was welcomed by grandparents, William C. and Edna Radliff and Arthur (Babe) and Edna Smith, all of Bloomington. Kevin was raised in Bloomington with his three siblings: Shawn M. Smith (Portland, OR), Kristen S. Butler (Fort Meyers, FL), and Lisa R. Smith (Portland, OR).

Kevin played American Legion baseball, delivered the Pantagraph, took piano lessons, swam competitively in the summers, and excelled in school as a boy. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the support of his Boy Scout troop leader, Bruce Yount, at Wesley United Methodist Church, and he attended the World Boy Scout Jamboree in Japan, prior to graduating from Bloomington High School.

Kevin graduated with a degree in American History from the University of Montana and moved to Atlanta, GA. There he met Linda (Patillo) Sawyer. They were married in 1984, and welcomed three beautiful sons: Andrew, Daniel and Michael Smith.

His sons were always in his heart in spite of divorce and distance. Kevin hoped to move back to Atlanta to be near them, but his struggle with mental health issues pushed that dream beyond his reach. His sons reconnected with him in recent years, and they enjoyed time together in Georgia before the Covid-19 pandemic.

While he may not have always been understood, Kevin was loved. He was a man of faith and values who cherished his family. He offered prayers before all celebrations, meals and quiet moments. He brought history to life with his contagious fascination and deep knowledge. He had the Smith gift of gab buoyed with innate cheer and a ready laugh. He will be missed.

Kevin's Celebration of Life will be held at the Funks Grove Church at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 11. Family will be greeting guests before the service.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, the Boy Scouts of America, and the McLean County Historical Society.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

