Nov. 3, 1958 - May 23, 2022

BARTONVILLE — Kevin R. Glenn, 63, of Bartonville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

He was born November 3, 1958, in Bloomington, to Raymond White and Lenora Marie Nichols Glenn.

His mother, Lenora Glenn; father-in-law, Charles Melton and mother-in-law, Shirley Melton, preceded him in death.

He married Jeanie M. Melton, March 18, 1978, in Bartonville; she survives. He is also survived by his children: Jason (Julie) Glenn, Melissa (Paul) Hoagland; grandson, Evan "wee man" Hoagland; father, Raymond Glenn; siblings: Butch (Diane) Glenn, Ron (Judy) Glenn; sisters-in-law: Linda (Bill) Harmon, Kathy (Tim) Neff; brother-in-law, Chuck (Mary) Melton; and many nieces and nephews.

Kevin loved his family and his grand-dogs. He loved to tinker and enjoyed fishing and having his 5:00 a.m. coffee with his buddies.

Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.