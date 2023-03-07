BLOOMINGTON — On December 27, 2022, Kevin M. Rees, left his broken body here on Earth and immediately went to be with The Lord for eternity.

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Yvonne (Watkins) Rees; and daughter, Kathryn (Rees) Angri; and son-in-law, Jesse Angri. He also leaves behind his twin brothers: Keith (Lisa) Rees, Kerry (Rita) Rees; and sister, Kelli Rees; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, William and Laurette; and sisters: Patricia Star and Lois. As well as his brother-in-law, Dozier Watkins; mother-in-law, Mary W. Watkins.

Kevin worked at State Farm as a computer analyst for 17 years assisting in the Y2K and Data General IBM transition. Before that he worked for 40 years in the movie industry, school system, and local governments in businesses he owned or partnered in, in Georgia and South Carolina. In South Carolina he co-owned a BBQ catering business, called HoGrins BBQ, providing food for schools, churches, fundraisers, and celebrations.

During his personal time, he designed and built play props and sets, participated in plays, and was active in his church and community at large. He enjoyed volunteering at the local food pantries or cooking for Home Sweet Home. The great outdoors was always a passion of Kevin's, especially in later years, his birds which he could watch from his favorite chair. He was a jack of all trades and master of many. He was kind, caring, and fiercely devoted to his friends and family. He treasured his heritage and loved to share his experiences traveling and cooking with anyone who would listen. Kevin's heart, presence and love will be deeply missed by those that knew him but we'll see him soon enough in Glory.

A celebration of life is being held in his honor March 11, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Living Hope Christian Church in Downs, IL. All who know and love the family or Kevin are welcome.

Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is assisting the family with arrangements.