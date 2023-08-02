Dec. 1, 1956 - July 25, 2023

SAINT CHARLES — It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Kevin L. Pretet, he graduated to glory July 25, 2023. Born on December 1, 1956, to Lee and Carolee (Kirby) Pretet in Pontiac, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Van Englehoven) Pretet; proud and loving father to three beautiful children whom he adored: Matthew Van, Johnathan Lee, and Amanda Marie; and the family furball, Jasper Midnight. He also leaves behind his father, Lee Pretet; siblings: Keith (Sue) Pretet, Kirby Pretet, and Kara (Terry) Bohmer; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor Kevin's life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church (820 Randall Road, South Elgin, IL). Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be given to: Charted Waters Advocacy Group, 2677 Margot Court, Fleming Island, FL, 32003 (Chartedwaters.net).

The family finds comfort in knowing Kevin is with his Savior in glory.

His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him, and his legacy will live on through his family.