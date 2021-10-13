BLOOMINGTON — Kevin L. Lynch, 72, of Bloomington, died at 4:27 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Heritage Health in Bloomington. All services will be private at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Memorials may be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.
Kevin was born October 18, 1948 in Bloomington, the son of C.E. "Mike" Ellen Young Lynch.
He is survived by a niece, Jennifer (Bill) Koons of Cedar Rapids, IA; a nephew, John (Merete) Lynch of Glencoe; three great-nephews: Baxter and Charlie Koons and Fritz Lynch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Michael Lynch. Kevin enjoyed watching car shows. He could always be found cheering on his: Cubs, Bears and NASCAR teams. Kevin also enjoyed spending time with his buddies, and was so blessed to have the care given by his best friend Dave Able in his final years.
