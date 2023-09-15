Kevin Earle Hollingsead

Dec. 6, 1956 - Sept. 13, 2023

DECATUR - Kevin Earle Hollingsead, 66, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 18, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Memorials in Kevin's honor may be made to American Cancer Society.

Kevin was born December 6, 1956, in Decatur, the son of Wilbur Forrest and Dorothy Irene (Donahue) Hollingsead. He proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps and continued his service to our community as a local Law Enforcement Officer for over 20 years. Kevin married Rebecca R. Lichtenberger on September 19, 2009.

He was a service manager for Miles Chevrolet for 25 years. Kevin loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of VFW Post #99 in Decatur.

Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Rebecca Hollingsead; children: Brad (Julie) Hollingsead of Columbus, GA, Brian Hollingsead of Decatur, Hope (Jim) Atkinson of Houston, TX, Rachel (Dan) McQuality of Carthage, MO, Israel Pulliam of Decatur and Daniel Pulliam of Decatur; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Cathy Schafer of Decatur, Ron (Mary) Hollingsead of Chicago, Don (Billie) Hollingsead of McKinney, TX, Steven (Theresa) Hollingsead of Orlando, FL, Greg (Linda) Hollingsead of Omaha, NE, and Trent Hollingsead of Decatur.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sally.

Kevin's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Dr. M. Velasco, the nurses and staff at Cancer Care Specialists for their loving care over the last several years.

