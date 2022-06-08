Oct. 11, 1966 - June 2, 2022

HEYWORTH — Kevin E. Ethington, 55, of Heyworth, IL, passed away at his residence Thursday, June 2, 2022.

He was born to James F. and Janet L. (Miller) Ethington on October 11, 1966 in Bloomington, IL. Surviving are his mother, Janet (Rick Peterson) Ethington-Peterson; children: Kayleigh and Clayton Ethington, OH; brother, Darren Ethington; sisters: Lori (Joel) Gutierraz and Lisa (John) Bohannon; nieces: Melissa (Eric) O'Shea, Shelby (Troy) Stopher, and Sommer Bohannon; nephews: Alex (Cara) Ethington and Matthew (Dacia Melton) Ethington; four grandnieces and one grand-nephew. He was preceded in death by his father.

Kevin graduated Normal Community High School in 1984. He was a diesel mechanic at C.I.T. Trucking for almost ten years. He became a Sales and Service Representative for Mitsubishi Motors of America in Ohio for 15 years. He retired in 2018. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his children, family, and friends. He will be missed. Memorials may be made in his name to the family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington, IL, is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no service at this time.

Condolences for the family may be left at eastlawnmemorial.com.