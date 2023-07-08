Feb. 2, 1959 - July 6, 2023

NORMAL — Kevin Dwayne Scott, 64, of Normal, passed away at 8:44 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born February 2, 1959, to Beverly Runyon in Fairfax, VA. Kevin graduated from Normal Community High School and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Kevin is survived by his wife Katherine; sons: Cory, Steven (Ginny), Brandon (Brandi), and Benjamin; and grandchildren: Dylan, Ryne, Suvi, Kaydence, Riley, Easton, Maya, Ian, and Mena.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family interment at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean will be held. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.