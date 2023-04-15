Oct. 3, 1963 - April 15, 2023

NORMAL — Kevin D. Philpott, 59, of Normal, passed away at 12:06 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Fr. Eric Powell officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the funeral home and you are welcome to wear Chicago Bears or Chicago Cubs attire, his favorite teams.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

Kevin was born October 3, 1963, in Louisville, KY, the son of Wes and Mary Denham Philpott.

Survivors include a son, David Philpott and David's mother Lisa Haas, Bloomington; a sister, Becky Ehrlich, Henderson, NV; two brothers: Wes (Becky) Philpott, Jr, St Augustine, FL, and Rick (Angela) Philpott, Normal; a lifelong friend and close cousin, Judy Birkhead; many other cousins, nieces and nephews; a special friend, Michelle Kelleher; and his beloved dog, Winston.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kevin graduated from Illinois State University and worked in the printing industry for 33 years. He was a motor sports enthusiast, enjoyed golf, history, trivia, movies and travel. He loved spending time with his family and friends and always had a story "from his photographic memory" and a smile to share. He will truly be missed by all of the lives he touched.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Shooters, 503 N Prospect, Bloomington immediately following the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will be at a later date in Louisville, KY.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Carle BroMenn for their kind and compassionate care of Kevin.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.