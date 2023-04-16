July 26, 1959 - April 13, 2023

SAYBROOK — Kerry Pfoff, 63, of Saybrook, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Kerry was born on July 26, 1959 in Gibson City to Truman Philip and Bonnie Mae (Johnson) Pfoff. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Theresa (nee. Benjamin) Pfoff on May 14, 1982. She survives.

He is also survived by his sons: Danny (Darby) of Mahomet and Kory Pfoff of Normal; grandchildren: Margo and Quincy Pfoff; siblings: Kevin (Carol) Pfoff and Kathy (Dennis) Apgar; brothers and sisters-in-law: Janey Hansen, Richard (Kellie) Benjamin, Kevin (Jan) Benjamin, Greg (Susan) Benjamin, Bob (Debbie) Benjamin, Molly (Wally) Weppler, Amy (Jeff) Teske; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his infant son, Kendall; by his parents, Phil and Bonnie Pfoff; in-laws, Robert and Barbara Benjamin; sister-in-law, Jeralyn Benjamin; brothers-in-law: Don Hansen and Robin Genzel; nephew, Jeff Hansen.

He was a jack of all trades and DIYer extraordinaire. He was previously employed as a carpenter as well as at Mitsubishi car plant and Ironwood Golf Course. He loved fishing, hunting, and coaching his son's youth sports teams. Near to his heart were Ridgeview sports, the Fighting Illini, and the Sons of the American Legion.

Everyone who knew and loved Kerry is invited to celebrate his life with his family and friends on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Funeral service will take place at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Saybrook at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be beforehand from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Saybrook, as well the day of the service.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Barnes Jewish transplant team, OSF Hospice, and Dr. Galue's team.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Barnes-Jewish Hospital barnesjewish.org/giving or a charity of your choice.

