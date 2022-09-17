PEORIA HEIGHTS — With heavy hearts, the family of Kent Waterkotte share the passing of this remarkable man on May 9, 2022. His warm smile, big hugs, soft laugh, sound advice and optimism will be deeply missed.

Kent is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Roy Waterkotte. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children: Kim (Ed) and Erik (Anna); step-children: Emily and Nate (Melyssa); and five wonderful grandchildren: Adeline, Davis, Alexander, Olivia and Arlo.

Born on March 20, 1950, Kent attended high school in Decatur and later graduated from Illinois State University in 1972. Kent made an imprint in the local building industry, which he worked in for over 30 years. In 1996, Kent, along with his business partner Earl Rogers, established Midwest Lumber Products (MLP) in Bloomington. It was through this business that Kent met Sandy and began a new chapter of his life - retiring in 2013, marrying in 2015, and travelling between Illinois and Florida with frequent visits to see the "kids" and grandkids.