BLOOMINGTON — Kent David Lydigsen passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at home. Kent was born February 16, 1963 in Pontiac, IL to David and Diane (Wright) Lydigsen.

His father David Lydigsen preceded him in death.

Surviving are his brother Craig Lydigsen of Aurora, OH; his mother and step-father Diane and David Brody of Bloomington; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kent was a graduate of Streator High School, and Illinois State University.

Professionally, Kent served in multiple Restaurant Management capacities over the years in Central Illinois. Personally, he was an avid Chicago Sports Enthusiast along with rooting for the fighting Illini. He was an active participant in Softball and Bowling Leagues for many years (aka Hammer).

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital. A private family service will be held at a later date.