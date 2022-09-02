March 1, 1958 - Aug. 30, 2022

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Kenny L. Mayes, of Crawfordsville, passed away Tuesday night at Methodist Hospital. He was 64.

Kenny worked as a maintenance man, most recently at the Laser Car Wash, before his health forced him to retire. He enjoyed woodworking and was active with Montgomery County Woodworkers and Carvers as well as a local penturning group.

Born March 1, 1958, in Springfield, IL, he was the son of Lawrence Mayes and Anna Marie Lavey Mayes. He married the former Karen Ooms on February 8, 2001.

Surviving family includes wife, Karen Mayes of Crawfordsville; step-son, Robin Cannon; brother, Ronald Mayes.

A celebration of the life of Kenny Mayes will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 PM on September 11, 2022, at VFW Post 1431, 117 North Water Street, Crawfordsville.

Arrangements were entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Home.