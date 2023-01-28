July 30, 1942 - Jan. 27, 2023

FORREST — Kenneth Wayne Kaisner, 80, of Forrest, died at 1:08 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. Cremation rites have been accorded.

His memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with Pastor Lynette Barnett officiating. Visitation will be 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. also on Wednesday at the memorial home in Fairbury. Burial will take place at Forrest Township Cemetery at a later date.

Kenneth was born July 30, 1942, in Fairbury, the son of Elmer and Eleanor (Seifert) Kaisner. He married Darla Kennedy on April 28, 1979, in Forrest, IL. She survives in Forrest.

Other survivors include their children: Lisa Kaisner of Bloomington, IL, Randall (Melissa) Kaisner of Atwater, MN, Lisa (Levi) Kirby of Atlanta, IL; five grandchildren: Dareece McAfee, Tyler and Raenah Kaisner, Megan Oliviero, and Isaiah Kirby; two brothers: Allan (Carol) Kaisner, Barry (Pam) Kaisner, both of Forrest; and one sister, Connie Laughlin, Pontiac.

Mr. Kaisner was a 1960 Graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. He was a collector of antique especially Aladdin Lamps. He was an Indy 500 season ticket holder for 50 years and he enjoyed NASCAR and racing. He was a truck driver for Nussbaum Trucking for 28 years and had previously drove for Diller Tile, Chatsworth and Honegger Feed Mill, Fairbury.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carle BroMenn Hospice or the Kidney Care Center, Bloomington.

