Dec. 2, 1944 - Nov. 8, 2022

KAPPA — Kenneth Wayne Boswell, 77, of Kappa, IL, passed away on November, 8, 2022. Kenneth Wayne was born December 2, 1944, in Bloomington, IL, to Hubert and Murnia (Gaston) Boswell.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers: Chuck and Steve Boswell; sisters: Stella Jacobs, Betty Murphy; and infant brother, Max.

He is survived by six siblings: Lee Albert of Leroy, Bonnie Karr of Clinton, Donald (Linda) Boswell of Godfrey, Nova Friend of El Paso, Juanita Whitehouse of Gibson City, and Ronald (Jo Ann) Boswell of Grenada, MS.

Kenneth Wayne served our country 1964-1969, in one of the best fighting units in the United States Army-Airborne Division. After his service, he worked for the Laborers International Union #362 in Bloomington until his retirement.

Kenneth Wayne was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time reading and golfing with family and friends. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life is pending. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association or American Diabetes Association.

