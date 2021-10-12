BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth V. Sampen, age 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:05 AM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL.

A public visitation will be held from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM Friday, October 15, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL where he was a member. A private family memorial service will follow. Rev. Dr. Kent King-Nobles will officiate.

Inurnment will follow the memorial service at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Normal or St Jude. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Ken was born October 27, 1934 in Emden, IL the son of Albert and Flossie (McWhorter) Sampen. He married Darla Murphy on December 20, 1956. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Lori (Hugh) Coffman of Bloomington and Tawni (Clay) Martin of Bloomington; grandchildren: Adam and Alex Coffman, St. Louis, MO, Brenna Martin, Bloomington IL, Kiera Martin, St. Louis MO; brother Gerald (Jeanne) Sampen; and sister Audrey Ward; loved nieces and nephews.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Gavin Clark Coffman.

Ken grew up on the family farm and then, after attending ISU, followed his dreams of a career in manufacturing. He entered the General Electric management training program where he retired as the Bloomington plant manager after a 30 plus year career. Shortly thereafter, he was recruited to be an Executive Consultant in Administrative Services at State Farm.

Ken built he and Darla's first two homes himself and designed the third. Known to be able to Ken-gineer most anything and to own the tool to do it, Ken was the go to guy when anyone needed help. He was wise at work and at home with a gentle manner, his steadfast leadership style made him an approachable and trusted counselor for all.

Ken and Darla were avid travelers. They logged 138,000 RV miles with their favorite camping companions, Margo and Jerry. Lifelong family memories were made on Disney and Alaskan cruises with the whole family. Darla and Ken wintered on Siesta Key where they enjoyed many precious friendships.

Ken was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan and proud owner of two Busch Stadium Cardinals seats which reside in his "Cardinals Room" with Cardinal red carpet and team memorabilia. Ken and Darla also loved cheering on the ISU Redbirds as season tickets holders for over twenty years.

In spite of his many career accomplishments, Ken would be the first to say that his greatest accomplishment was his family, who will miss him every single day.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at the PCU and hospice units at Carle BroMenn for their loving care of Ken and his family following his surgery.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.