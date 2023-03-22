July 26, 1934 - March 21, 2023

WAYNESVILLE — Kenneth V. Rich, 88, of Waynesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Funeral Services for Mr. Rich will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Waynesville Christian Church with Mr. Maurice Stribling officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville.

Kenneth Vern Rich was born on July 26, 1934, the son of Homer Dean and Zelda Cole Rich. He was united in marriage to Margie Karrick on July 4, 1953. She preceded him in death in death July 24, 2015.

Surviving are his children: Dennis (Patricia) Rich, Joni (Jess) Turner, Julie (Dave) Rich. Five grandchildren: Jeremy (Jennifer Patterson) Rich, Jamie (Toby) Ballenger, Danielle (John) Sellner, Jason (Ashley) Rich, Megan Rich. Eleven great-grandchildren: Skylar, Shianne, Shaylynn, Reign, Leddy, Josie, Ashton, Payton, Allie, Josef and Tyler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandson, Justin Turner.

Mr. Rich graduated from the Waynesville High School in 1953. He was a member of the Waynesville Christian Church.

He retired from Revere in Clinton after 36 years and the City of Waynesville Water and Maintenance Department after 39 years. He also worked for the government bins program.

His hobbies included hunting riding his golf cart, going to Steak and Shake, Dairy Queen for a milkshake.

Memorials may be made to the Waynesville Christian Church.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.