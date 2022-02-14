ARMINGTON — Kenneth Ray Billington, 84, of Armington, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Graveside Services for Mr. Billington will be on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the McLean Cemetery with Rev. Aletha Weatherall officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.

Kenneth Ray Billington was born on December 3, 1937, in McLean, the son of Howard Glenn and Eileen Mae (Girdler) Billington. He was united in marriage to Ann Gordon on April 2, 1958. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Kenneth Ray (Pat) Billington, Jr., Ron (Lorinda) Billington, and Debra Anderson; one sister: Nancy (Jim) Fuller; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1997. He owned a small engine repair shop in Armington after his retirement. He was a member of Armington American Legion Post #913. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, and family gatherings. He was an avid Cubs Fan.

Memorials may be made to the Armington Fire Department.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.