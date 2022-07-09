Dec. 12, 1933 - July 7, 2022

MORTON — Kenneth R. "Ken" Anhalt, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Ken was born on December 12, 1933, in Kohler, WI, to Raymond and Thecla (Sommerhoff) Anhalt. Ken married the love of his life, Judith Anhalt, in Milwaukee, WI, in 1964. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2022. He was also preceded in death by one son, Daniel; and one sister, Marilyn Jackson.

Surviving is one son, Dennis (Jackie) Anhalt of Appleton, WI; one daughter, Monica (Casey) Ratcliff of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Karli-Rae (Chris) Kerrschneider, Jordan (Jessie) Kerr, Sarah Anhalt, Hannah, Camille, Lucy and Owen Ratcliff; great-grandchildren: Eleanor, Levi and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken served stateside in the U.S. Army for two years after his graduation from high school. He then went to Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, where he graduated with a degree in business administration in 1955. Ken was employed as an accountant at Caterpillar Inc. in Mossville, IL, for 42 years prior to his retirement.

Ken and Judy would travel often to their vacation home in Door County (Egg Harbor) WI, where they enjoyed the beautiful nature and local eateries. They were avid cyclists who enjoyed long rides all over the peninsula. "The cabin" was a wonderful destination for family and friends; our cherished memories remain.

Ken and Judy were devoted members of Holy Family Catholic Church (Peoria, IL). Their faith carried them through challenging times and gave them peace and the knowledge of eternal life.

Ken was a proud father with an unconditional devotion to his kids. He adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed sports, he was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. Many trips with family resulted in traditions and fans for four generations. He had a love for cars and was a proud owner of several classic models.

As a family, we will miss all of the gatherings that brought us together. We find comfort in knowing Judy and Dan welcomed Ken into heaven with open arms.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Sophia's Kitchen, in care of Sacred Heart Church, 504 Fulton Street, Peoria, IL, 61602, where he volunteered with Judy and his grandchildren.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.