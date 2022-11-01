May 15, 1942 - Oct. 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth M. Yanzy, 80, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022, at his home in Bloomington, IL.

Ken, the son of John Joseph and Mary Bandish Yanzy, was born May 15, 1942, in what is now the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, IL. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1960, and attended the University of Illinois graduating with a BFA in Industrial Design in 1966. Ken met his first wife, Patricia Beenders, his sophomore year at U of I and were married in 1964. Ken and Patty moved to Rockford, IL, where he started his own successful design company called the Graphic Studio where for over 30 years, he designed annual reports and other marketing materials for many well-known companies. Ken and Patty were married for 32 years until she passed away in 1998.

In 2002, Ken married Sandy McGhee and moved to Bloomington, IL, where he then retired. Ken enjoyed working in the yard and maintaining a garden. He earned a Master Gardener certification through the University of Illinois Extension program in 2006. Ken was active with his church, S.C.O.R.E and other local organizations. An avid sports fan, you could usually hear Ken yelling for (or at!) his beloved Fighting Illini, Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls. But he was most known as a devoted husband and father, who was kind, loving and thoughtful to all.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Patricia Ann Beenders. He is survived by his second wife of 20 years, Sandra Lee McGhee; his son, Scott (Melissa) Yanzy, Western Springs; four stepchildren: Chris (Shelley) McGhee, Bloomington, Kerby McGhee and Kalvin (Jodi) McGhee, both of Oakland, and Kari McGhee, Downs; one granddaughter, Corinne Yanzy; and six step-grandchildren: Ashley, Carley, Annie, Billy, Dylan and Kaia McGhee. He is also preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Janczy.

Services will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home Bloomington at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, with Rev. Don Crittenden officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. On Monday, November 7, 2022, a private family graveside service will take place at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Rockford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Brain Foundation.

