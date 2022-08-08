Jan. 29, 1926 - Aug. 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth Lee Harrell, 96, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Heritage Health, Bloomington, IL.

Ken's visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. The funeral service will follow at 5:15 p.m. with Pastor Don Doty officiating.

Military honors will be conducted by the Bloomington/Normal American Legion Honor Guard as Ken served with the 82nd Airbourne Division in World War II. He was recently honored for 75 years of membership with the McLean American Legion Post #573. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences, go to http://www.calvertmemorial.com.

Ken was born on January 29, 1926 in West Point, KY, the son of Lester Frank and Bessie (Dennison) Harrell. He married Helen Jane Criswell on December 6, 1947 in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death on May 25, 1994 after a lengthy illness during which Ken lovingly stood by her side.

Ken's sister, Mary Dee Boman preceded him in death in 2003.

Ken is survived by his three children: Cris (Deanna) Harrell, Jane (Jeff) Yerington, Tom (Jan) Harrell; six granddaughters: Bethany Harrell, Kaylee (Todd) Kelley, Saddie (Mat) Nelson, Dana (John) Plunkett, Kelly (Dillon) Sloneker, Laynie Yerington; ten great-grandchildren: Drew, Levi and Sophia Hanslow, Ella and Corbin Kelley, Vaida and Arlo Nelson, Eliza Plunkett, Ada and Ella Sloneker.

In the recent years, his constant companion was Ruby Kaufman. They loved traveling, dancing, playing cards and cherishing time together as well as with their families.

Ken was known as a hard-working man having worked at Prairie Farms, setting tile, Illinois State Road Crew, and owned Harrell and Sons Disposal.

In later life, he was the biggest fan at his grand-daughters' events. He lived a busy, full, independent life until recently when stricken by various illnesses, which he fought relentlessly. Grandpa Kenny was a constant in our lives and his loving legacy will live on in his absence.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Carle Cancer Center, Normal, IL.