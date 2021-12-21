ANCHOR — Kenneth L. Helmers, 84, of Anchor, IL passed away on December 16, 2021 at Fairview Haven Nursing Home, in Fairbury. He was born on June 3, 1937 to W. Floyd and Lila Sweet Helmers and married the love of his life, Anna Phillips, on September 30, 1956.

Visitation for Kenny was held at held East Lawn Funeral Home on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A funeral service was held at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 610 IAA Drive, Bloomington on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Home Sweet Home Ministries or Grace Church of the Nazarene.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Anna Helmers; four children: Kenneth Jr. (Regina) Helmers, Kay (Martin) Williams, John (Delores) Helmers, Amy (Lars) Pedereson; nine grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and siblings: Doris Payne and Gene Helmers.

Kenny was a life-long farmer in the Anchor area. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the Lord and was ready to go home.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at: eastlawnmemorial.com.