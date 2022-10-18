Nov. 25, 1942 - Oct. 16, 2022

MCLEAN — Kenneth L. Craig, 79, of rural McLean, passed away at 12:56 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Funeral Services for Mr. Craig will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Rev. Tami Werschey-Kessinger will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville. Military Rites will be accorded.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Kenneth Lowell Craig was born November 25, 1942, in Stanford, the son of Fred A. and Hazel I. Pleines Craig.

He is survived by his children: Randy Craig and Kristy Craig; their mother, Janet (Bryan) Buck, two grandchildren: Kaitlyn Reynolds and Bethany Reynolds; and one brother, Wayne Gene (Judith) Craig.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Carol LaDew, Russel Craig and Alan Craig.

He was a 1960 graduate of McLean-Waynesville High School and served in the United States Army in Vietnam as a gunner on a Huey helicopter. Kenny was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church and the Early V8 Ford Club of Bloomington. Retired from Caterpillar in Decatur where he worked as a millwright, Kenny rarely missed an auction. A collector of many things, Kenny shared a glimpse of his stock on an episode of American Pickers in 2008. He also enjoyed going to dirt-track races at Farmer City and Fairbury.

Memorials in his memory may be made to the Waynesville United Methodist Church, Humane Society of Logan County or DeWitt County Animal Shelter.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.