Nov. 24, 1947 - May 1, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth L. Bentley, 75, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:09 p.m. Monday May 1, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Kenneth was born November 24, 1947, in Streator, IL, the son of Earl and Francis (Baldwin) Bentley. He married Mary Fern Dochterman on June 16, 1974, at the Lakeview Center, Peoria, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is one son, Jeromy (Ashley) Bentley; two grandchildren: Lucas and Olivia; and two sisters: Eleanor Bergene and Earlene (Don) Kudera; surviving mother-in-law, Charlene Dochterman. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Carmen Dochterman; and one brother-in-law, Connolly Bergene.

Ken graduated with BA in Art from Culver Stockton College.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Vale Christian Church, Bloomington. A private inurnment will be at Southside Cemetery, Pontiac, IL, at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of the cremations arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.