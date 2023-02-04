Aug. 21, 1936 - Feb. 1, 2023

LINCOLN — Kenneth Knollenberg, 86, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home.

Ken was born on August 21, 1936, in New Holland, the son of Herman and Bertha (Stoltzenberg) Knollenberg. He married Norma DiRocco on December 17, 1960. She preceded him in death on September 29, 2022.

Ken is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Brenda) Knollenberg, Laura (Kurt) Fischer, and Scott (Michelle) Knollenberg; three grandchildren: Henry, Audrey, and Chloe Knollenberg; one step-grandson, Jeffrey Fischer; one great-grandchild, Felix Pendley; and siblings: William Knollenberg, and Dorothy Hampe.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; and siblings: Walter Knollenberg, Ruby Aper, and Norman Knollenberg.

Ken was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Ken served his country in the United States Marine Corps as an E-4 Corporal from 1959-1965. He was a farmer for 50 years in Logan County.

A memorial service for Ken will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. A visitation will take place from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial will follow the services at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland, IL.

Memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln.