July 21, 1953 - Sept. 14, 2022

NORMAL — Kenneth "Ken" William Zuhn, Jr., 69, of Normal passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:16 PM.

There will be a Memorial Service for Ken on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Reverend Sara Isbell will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Ken was born July 21, 1953, in Oakland, CA to Kenneth William and Janice Lou (Roscoe) Zuhn. They preceded him in death. He married Sally Miller in Worth, IL on June 21, 1975.

She survives as well as his two children: Heather (Joe Simon) Zuhn of Denver, CO, and Kevin Zuhn of Chicago; two grandchildren: Emerson and Violet Simon; and one sister, Gail (Lawrence) Radcliffe of Homer, AK.

Ken was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. He was a longtime Manager of local McDonalds and Steak N Shake Restaurants in Bloomington, retiring in 2004.

As the son of a Navy Meteorologist Ken and his family moved from base to base, inspiring his love of travel and his determination to take his children to all 50 states. He and his family were active in Boy Scouting, and he was proud to have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed a career in Restaurant Management because he loved serving the public and meeting new people. Over the years, Ken very much appreciated the support of family, friends, and the community.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

