BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth Edward Phillips, 76, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones.

Kenny was born December 12, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Alva Kyle and Alpha Merle Phillips. He married Linda Price and later married Marilyn Campbell. Both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Rodney (Misty) Phillips, Heyworth, Dennis Phillips (Rose Killion) Bloomington, and a daughter-in-law, Luanne Veino. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kailey, Kyle, Mandy and Emily.

He was proceeded in death by his parents. Kenny had three sisters, Kay, Jenny and Debbie who he loved dearly.

Kenny retired from the Eureka Co. after 30-years.

He devoted his life to his family and loved spending time with his dog Duke. He also loved to play his drums.

The family would like to thank his church, Full Gospel Tabernacle, Heyworth, IL. for their thoughts and prayers

