Sept. 14, 1946 - Sept. 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth Earl Barrick, 76, of Bloomington, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in Saline, MI.

Ken was born on September 14, 1946, in Pekin, OH, the son of Russell and Agnes (Cooper) Barrick. Ken served four years in the U.S. Air Force, as an aircraft instrument technical instructor at Chanute AFB and participated in Project Hypogravics for the Apollo Space Program. While stationed at Chanute AFB, he met Nita "Dianne" Slabaugh on a blind date, and they were married on September 6, 1969, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL. After discharge, Ken was employed by the Eureka Company in Bloomington from 1968 until his retirement in 2008. He was the manager of the Field Engineering Department and received the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) 2007 Award of Merit.

Ken was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. He enjoyed his family, writing short stories, woodworking, golf, and playing with his two granddaughters.

Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Dianne (Slabaugh) Barrick; parents, Russell and Agnes (Cooper) Barrick; one brother, Fred Barrick; two brothers-in-law: Fred Albaugh and Don Gibson; one sister-in-law, Pamela Slabaugh; and one niece, Sherri (Albaugh) Imler.

Survivors include one son, Brian Barrick and wife Heidi (Allison), Whitmore Lake, MI; two granddaughters: Ainsley and Elliana Barrick, Whitmore Lake, MI; two sisters: Joyce (Barrick) Rogers and husband, Ken, Kensington, OH, and Donna (Barrick) Albaugh, Minerva, OH; one sister-in-law, Karen (Slabaugh) Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

In honor of his beloved wife, Dianne, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.