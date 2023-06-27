Sept. 8, 1963 - June 24, 2023

EUREKA — Kenneth E. Spencer, 59, of Eureka, died at 8:42 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Carle Eureka Hospital.

He was born September 8, 1963, in Mattoon, IL, to John and Shirley (Bolen) Spencer. He married Shawn Giant on November 2, 2019, in Eureka. She survives.

Also surviving are his step-children: Shyla Pentecost of East Peoria, Chelsea (Cody) Boswell and their children: Isaiah and Malachi of Chillicothe, Christian Pentecost of Eureka, Keegan Pentecost of Eureka; one sister, Vicki Spencer of Oklahoma; one brother, Scott (Emily) Spencer of Moline, IL; five nieces; five great-nieces; one great-nephew; one great-great-niece; and his beloved pet dog, Angel.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother Wayne Spencer; and an infant sister.

Ken was a truck driver for more than 30 years. He was currently working for Ryder Logistics as a driver for the last 15 years. He was a member of the Masons, Taylor Lodge in Washington, IL, and a member of Widow's Sons One Five in East Peoria.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation will be two hours prior to services from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

