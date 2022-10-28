Oct. 9, 1940 - Oct. 20,2022

PENSACOLA, Florida — Kenneth Duane Hodges, 82, was born in Lexington, IL, on October 9, 1940, to Garness Hodges and Ruby Mae Ellis Hodges and passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL, on October 20,2022. He served honorably in the United States Navy as a Cryptologic Technician (CTM) achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Kenneth retired from the Navy after 20 years of military service and settled in Pensacola, FL, where he worked at Westinghouse as an electrician for 18 years and retired in 1998. The most important things to him were the ladies in his life, his wife Phyllis, his daughter Monica, and his granddaughter Marissa. His happiest moments in life were when he was in their presence.

Kenneth Hodges left a mark on this world that only a few do, but his legacy will be honored through the lives of his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Garness and Ruby Mae Hodges; his sister, Carolyn Wheeler; and two brothers: Lyle and Dean Hodges. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Hodge of Pensacola FL; his daughter, Monica Elizabeth (Dennis) Ryan of Cantonment, FL; and his granddaughter Marissa Elizabeth Hodge of Pensacola, FL; his sisters: Louise Patton of Lexington, IL, Dorothy Unger of Mission, TX; and his brother, Gordon (Diane) Hodges of Lexington, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will start at 10:00 AM November 1, 2022, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home, 100 Beverly parkway, Pensacola, FL, 32505, with Funeral Services to start at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Barrancas National Cemetery.

Flowers and arrangements are welcome, or contributions can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation in his name.