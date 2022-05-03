Aug. 27, 1958 - April 29, 2022

NORMAL — Kelly Sue Cochran, 63, of Normal, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, surrounded by family and friends in her home.

Her service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Camilla Hempstead officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope or Wilson Animal Rescue.

Kelly, the daughter of James (Jim) and Nancy (Wills) Cochran, was born on August 27, 1958, in Bloomington. She is survived by her mother, Nancy; her daughter, Makenzie (Tyler) Perkins; sisters: Kristi Locke and Kimberly (Cindy Denby) Cochran; one grandchild, Baylor Perkins; niece, Maggie (Eric) Seim; and longtime partner, Steve Leason.

She is preceded in death by her dad, James Cochran; daughter, Murphy Martin; and brother-in-law, David Locke.

Kelly graduated from Normal Community High School and attended Western Illinois University. She worked in sales at Carpet Weavers Flooring & Furniture Gallery for the past nine years. She also served over ten years as manager at Lakeside County Club in Bloomington and held various other managerial positions in her lifetime across Illinois.

Kelly was a resilient, hard-working, and loyal woman who had an unmatched love for her family and friends. Her favorite title was "CoCo," which her grandson lovingly called her. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining at her house and an occasional turkey hunt. She approached all things with positivity, never missed a day of putting on make-up and jewels, and brought joy everywhere she went. She will be dearly missed by her family, the YaYas, her dog, Gus, and all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank OSF Hospice and OSF Palliative care for their love, care, and kindness.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.