NORMAL — Kelly Anne Kessinger, 59, of Normal, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.

She was born June 23, 1962 in Chicago, daughter of Joseph J. and Frances M. Vucsko Dudek. She married Daniel Kessinger on October 7, 1989.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Swierk, Chicago; her husband, Daniel, Normal; two daughters: Sidney (Steven) Porter, Bloomington and Alex Kessinger, Bloomington; one son, Corporal Cole Kessinger USMC, Okinawa Japan; and her beloved grandson, Gavin Porter. Also surviving are one brother, Wade Dudek, Kewanee; her in-laws, Mary Jane and Jim Kessinger of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe; her step-father, Walter Swierk.

Kelly worked for Freedom Oil. She was a loving person who never asked for anything, she loved her role as "Mimi". Her greatest accomplishment was her family that she deeply loved and cherished. Being equally proud of each and their passions. Kelly was resolved in seeing her children happy.

Kelly will be deeply missed and would prefer to be remembered by all that loved her by supporting a charity that they have a passion for. Rest easy Kelly, your kids will make you proud.

