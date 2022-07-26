July 3, 1958 - July 22, 2022

LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Keith W. Schulthes, 64, of Lafayette, passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at IU Health Arnett Hospital with his wife and daughters by his side, following a courageous battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Keith was born in Peoria, IL, on July 3, 1958, a son of the late Donald and Carolyn (Shultz) Schulthes. On July 7, 1990, he married Donna K. Hornburger in McEwen, TN.

Surviving along with his wife are his daughters: Jennifer and Kelli Schulthes, both of Lafayette. Also surviving are his siblings: David (Judy) Schulthes of Towanda, IL, and Karen Schulthes of Hudson, IL. He was preceded in death by an infant son.

Keith grew up in Eureka, IL, and graduated from Eureka High School. He attended Illinois Central College, and then went on and received Bachelor degrees from Iowa State University and The University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Keith worked as an Architect for Scholer Corporation for 32 years, and he had the opportunity to work on many different kinds of projects. He especially enjoyed the schematic design process. When asked who his favorite architect was, he replied that he had no favorite because each contributes in their own way. He always said to start with what you know, and everything else would work out.

Keith was a member of Faith Church of Lafayette, and was involved in several of their construction projects. Some of these included working on schematic designs for the Faith Community Center and the Vision of Hope, volunteering his God given creativity to honor Christ.

He was a member of the Lafayette Cloud Jockeys, as well as the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He enjoyed radio controlled model airplane building and flying. In addition to this, Keith was an amateur machinist, and enjoyed making tools on his metal lathe.

Keith was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be missed.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Progressive Care Unit at IU Health Arnett Hospital for their care and support during the last six weeks of his life.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard. Dr. Mark Buono of Lafayette and Mr. Don Waddell of Wapella, IL, will be officiating. Interment will be at Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.lionsclubs.org/en or http://www.oticonhearingfoundation.org/.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.