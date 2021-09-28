 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keith L. Tatro

  • 0

DANVERS — Keith L. Tatro of Danvers passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Services at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News