Keith David Rieger

THE VILLAGES, Florida — Keith David Rieger, age 81, of The Villages, Florida passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Keith was born on May 14, 1940 in Fairbury, Illinois, a son of the late Philip Jacob and Mathilda (Tillie) Lehmann Rieger.

He leaves behind a family who loved him dearly. Surviving is wife, Patricia Ann Angelo Rieger; son, Kurt D. (Cindy) Rieger; step sons: Vince (Ellen) Auten, Paul (Karen) Auten; grandchildren: Jamie E. Rieger, and Joshua P. Rieger as well as; step-grandchild: Jelaina E. Auten, Rachel G. Auten, and Kathryn M Auten; one brother-in-law, Bob Haab.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Beverly A. Shive Rieger; one sister, Carol Sue Rieger Haab; and one son, Paige A. Rieger.

Keith was a 1957 graduate of Forrest-Strawn Wing high school. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1962 and graduated from Illinois State University, in 1966 with a master's degree in Education. He started his teaching career in Plano, Illinois and then moved to Clifton, IL. Then moved to Bloomington/Normal, Illinois where he worked as a public school administrator for 35 years. He also had been an assistant superintendent for personnel at Unit 5 School District, Normal.

He was a social, active man who was deeply involved in sports. The Illinois State University football team and Chicago Cubs baseball team were among his favorites.

A Celebration of life ceremony will be held on December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastview Christian Church, Normal Illinois. Inurnment will be in Forrest Twp. Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be directed to a charity of their choice. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

Keith will continue to live on in our hearts and be remembered forever.

An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

