Oct. 13, 1958 - Aug. 12, 2022

EUREKA — Keith Brian Alvey, 63, of Eureka, passed away at 10:15 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at his home with family by his side.

He was born October 13, 1958, in Kankakee, IL, to Jim and Mary (Gilbert) Alvey. He married Doris Harper on December 17, 1983, in Eureka. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: Kyle Alvey and Kristin (Thomas) McGinnis; one brother, Steve Alvey of Bradley, IL; four sisters: Sue (Ralph) Donnelly of Missouri, Donna (Roger) Anderson of Peoria, his twin sister, Kathy Alvey of Morton, and Joy Alvey of Peoria.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Alvey.

Keith grew up in Momence, IL. He was very active in the youth group at Grace Baptist Church in Aroma Park, IL, and gave his life to the lord at the age of eight years old. He has since been committed to the Lord and living out his faith over the years. He attended conferences in Biblical Counseling and Freedom in Christ Ministries.

At age 13, he started learning karate and was an avid and talented student before starting his own karate studio in 1986, and continued teaching karate and self-defense until July of 2022. He used his karate skills in ministry, forming the Karate for Christ Demonstration Team and teaching training in churches for church security. He loved working on the Security Team at Summit Point Church in East Peoria.

After graduating high school, Keith worked at a wood cabinet making shop and became an extremely talented wood worker, making furniture and decor at home for his family over the years.

He graduated from Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, IL, with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Social Welfare in 1985. He worked for the State of Illinois at Zeller Mental Health Center in Peoria for 13 years as an Activity Therapist, then transferred to Fox Developmental Center in Dwight, IL, where he worked another 20 years as the Internal Affairs Investigator until his retirement in October of 2020.

Keith was a big fan of Disney and loved vacationing with his family at Disney World a number of times over the years, and also loved watching Disney movies at home with his family.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Summit Point Church in East Peoria. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Summit Point Church in East Peoria. Pastors Steven McGinnis, Tim Harkness and Mike Klopfenstein will officiate. Cremation has been accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to his family.