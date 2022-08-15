Oct. 13, 1958 - Aug. 12, 2022

EUREKA — Keith Brian Alvey, 63, of Eureka, passed away at 10:15 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home with family by his side.

He was born October 13, 1958 in Kankakee, IL to Jim and Mary (Gilbert) Alvey. He married Doris Harper on December 17, 1983 in Eureka. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: Kyle Alvey and Kristin (Thomas) McGinnis; one brother and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Alvey.

Keith enjoyed spending time with his family, teaching and competing in Martial Arts and Self-Defense, and taking trips to Disney. Keith's relationship with Jesus was the most important thing in his life and he loved sharing his faith with others. He was a member of Summit Point Church in East Peoria and served on the security team there.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., both at Summit Point Church, 401 Cimmeron Dr., East Peoria.

Memorials may be made to his family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharrris.com.