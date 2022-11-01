April 14, 1971- Oct. 26, 2022

NORMAL — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Keith Alan Link, loving son and brother passed away at the age of 51. Keith was born April 14, 1971, in Bloomington, IL, the son of John and Carol (Fleming) Link.

Surviving are his parents, John and Carol Link, Bloomington; brother, Terry (Stacy) Link, Hudson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in his death by his twin brother, Kevin Link; and grandparents.

Keith enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and hanging out with friends. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Keith's Celebration of life will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Moose Lodge 614 Iaa Dr, Bloomington, IL, 61701, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.