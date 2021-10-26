EL PASO — Kaylene "Kay" Kurth, 78, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Snyder Village Health Center.

Cremation has been accorded and visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso, with a memorial service immediately to follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Jonathan Boehne. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, following services.

Kay entered the world on November 13, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, to William F. and Katherine (Stimpert) Bowman. She was the oldest of three sisters, and wasn't afraid to remind people of that. She graduated from El Paso High School in 1960. Immediately following graduation, she began her career working for Eureka Williams, to which she devoted the next four decades.

Kay married Robert E. Kurth on October 26, 1968, in El Paso, IL. They spent many of their 40 years of marriage laughing, talking politics, golfing, and shooting pool. You could always find Kay and Bob, either fraternizing at Topsy's Tavern or out on the course at El Paso Golf Club. While not having human children, she wasn't shy with letting others know that she considered her cats her children.

Kay had a pretty decent sense of humor and despite, at times, being a bit rough around the edges, she had a big heart, and was a giving person. She was a board member of Prairieland Federal Credit Union for more than 30 years, serving as secretary. She was also an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. Before her dementia set in, Kay enjoyed cooking. She was overly proud of her Thanksgiving oyster dressing and glorified rice, favorites of her husband. She often made meals for friends, or church members, when they were ill or other circumstances arose. On nice days, Kay enjoyed driving her Caddy down to Gridley, to score a good deal at the local Spare and Share store. She had an immense passion for all animals, but most of all, Kay loved her cats.

Kay is survived by a sister, Kitty Malcom, Ft Myers, FL; a nephew, Britt (Kim) Barnard of Bloomington, IL; three nieces: Brooke (Joe) Quinlan, Tampa, FL, Amanda Barnard, Umatilla, FL, and Abbey (Justin) Lightbody, Anna, TX; and seven great-nieces and nephews: Chloe, Sayler, Renz, Teaghen, Lennox, Lucas and Lincoln.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kurth; her parents; sister, Sandra Bowman; and brother-in-law, Richard Malcom.

Her family and friends will dearly miss Kay's stubborn attitude and spicy personality. They are saddened by her passing, but relieved to know she is with the Lord where her mind is no longer held captive by dementia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso, IL, or Humane Society of Central IL, 423 Kays Dr., Normal, IL, 61761.