Aug. 25, 1995 - Aug. 19, 2023

EUREKA — Kayla Nicole Lutz, 27, of Eureka, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on August 25, 1995, in Canton, IL, a daughter of Roland and Margaret Lasswell Frazier. She married Samuel T. Lutz on September 12, 2015. He survives.

Survivors also include two daughters and one son; mother, Margaret Lasswell of Lewistown, IL; father, Roland Frazier of Ipava, IL; grandma and step-grandpa, Eddy (Sandra) Ginger of Lewistown. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Cecil Lasswell.

Kayla was a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Faith Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and also on Saturday from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Faith Cemetery in Eureka.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congerville Apostolic Christian Faith Charity Fund.

