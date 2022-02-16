EL PASO — Kay Poorbaugh, 79, of El Paso, passed away at Heritage Health in El Paso on Monday, February 14, 2022.

She was born February 18, 1942 in Normal, IL, to Harold and Helen (Bateman) Burroughs. She married Karl Poorbaugh on September 28, 1991. He died on April 10, 1997.

Surviving are her brother, David Burroughs of El Paso; sister-in-law, Carol Burroughs of Normal; nephew, Ryan (Jill) Burroughs of Normal; and great-niece and nephew: Lauryn and Jackson Burroughs.

Kay was recognized as a high honor academic and prolific piano and organ teacher spanning three generations of central Illinois students. She also played in bands and solo performances from 1955 through the 1970's. She was a natural teacher and example of determination, adaptability, and the fine art of expression of opinion.

A funeral service for Kay will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

Memorials may be made to the Republican White Oak Cemetery of Carlock, IL.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.