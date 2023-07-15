July 13, 1937 - June 25, 2023

URBANA — Kay DeMaris Jones Horsch-Rayburn, 85, passed away June 25, 2023, at Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Kay was born July 13, 1937, to Alwin August and Edna LaVerne (Allison) Jones. She married Galen Henry Horsch on December 26, 1959, in Urbana, IL. He passed away on November 15, 1982. She found happiness and love again at 79 years young and married Richard C. Rayburn on May 28, 2016.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Alwin August Jones (1972) and Edna LaVerne (Allison) Jones (1988); her brother, Allison Eugene Jones (1934); her sister, Marguerite Jones (1946); and her husband, Galen Henry Horsch (1982).

She is survived by Richard; her four sons and their families: Craig M. and Paula A. (Garlock) Horsch, Saybrook, IL, Scott G. and Julie (Smith) Horsch, Somonauk, IL, Eric A. Horsch and Jenny Foersterling, Austin, TX, and Grant N. and Amy (Stalter) Horsch, Fisher, IL.

She was blessed to have many grandchildren: Ian P. Horsch, Dylan M. Horsch, Isaac G. Horsch, Olivia Horsch, Jacob and Cameron (McGrew) Horsch, Emma Horsch, Lily K. Horsch and Cale Horsch.

She wonderfully welcomed Richard's three children along with eight more grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren whom she absolutely adored.

Kay graduated from the University of Illinois in 1959 as a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and started a teaching career that spanned four decades, from Fort Wayne, IN, to Fisher, IL, she taught Junior High English and through it all was a mentor and confidant to many students.

For many years she carried on the family legacy serving on the Dewey Bank's Board of Directors. In the summers you could find her at the Fisher Fair volunteering as a judge in the Flower exhibition or selling tickets at the gate or maybe you might catch her taking your order in the Wrestling club concession stand.

After retiring from teaching, she joined the board of the Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative and traveled the country as a proud representative of the board for 15 years.

Kay loved sports and loved attending all her grandchildren's football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, games and meets. As a proud Illini alum, she followed the marching band back from all the home football games for one final concert of the day. Many times, you would just get a phone call asking, "Are you watching the game?"

Kay dedicated herself to donating blood, and in her lifetime, visited the clinic 364 times, donating 45 gallons, and likely saved over 1000 lives. We encourage anyone able to continue Kay's legacy of blood donation by donating blood in her memory to ImpactLife noted below.

She was a member of the Fisher United Methodist Church and attended Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church.

She loved people and people loved her.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dewey Community Church, Dewey, IL.

In lieu of planters and flowers, the family would prefer donations going directly to the Fisher Community Foundation, P O Box 636 Fisher, IL, 61843, or in person at the Fisher National Bank, or directly to ImpactLife, 1408 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL, 61801, where monetary donations are made by contacting (563) 359-5401 x3955, or blood donations are scheduled at www.bloodcenter.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.