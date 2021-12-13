GIFFORD — Kathy Smith (fondly known as Fish to family and friends) was born Katherine Ann Falck on October 23, 1956, to Lloyd and Carol (Yowell) Falck. She made her transition on December 5 2021.

Kathy married her beloved husband, Harold Smith on February 15, 1992. Harold and her golden doodle, Bentley will be left with her memory.

Family that will miss Kathy's presence included Clark (Becky) Falck, Linda (Chris) Dewey, Gibson City, and Julie (Steve) Cordova, Delta, CO. Kathy also has many nieces, and nephews that she loved dearly.

Kathy had an "extended" family that she loved like her own, which includes: Vicki and Kenny Warner, Brad, Mandy, Austin, Cayden, and Colton Evans; and Kara, Casey, Josie, Jason, and Hunter Roseman, all from Gifford, IL.

Kathy graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School, and completed two years of courses through Parkland Community College. The courses through Parkland were on early childhood education.

Many jobs were well done by Kathy, the last being her position at Little Fuse, in Champaign, which she loved, and was currently employed, at the time of her passing.

Baseball was one of Kathy's passions in her younger years, and she also loved working outside doing anything, interior decorating, and making crafts.

Kathy enjoyed people, and shared her dad's sense of humor. Compassion, and her huge heart, are also endearing qualities that Kathy possessed.

In the end many say, "Were you loved, and did you love well?" Kathy excelled at both.

Many thanks to Iroquois Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion while caring for Kathy.

Kathy asked that any remembrance donation be made to the Paxton/Rantoul Veterinary Clinic, 1953 East 200 North Road, Paxton, IL 60957.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.