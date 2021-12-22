BLOOMINGTON — Kathy R. Berry, 78, of Bloomington, passed away December 20, 2021. She was born April 29, 1943, to Armol and Molly (Lunsford) Clark.

Surviving are her sons: Jeff (Judy) and Phil (Aulaire) Berry; grandchildren: Sam (Alicia) Lovelace, Matthew and Samantha Berry; great-granddaughter, Briella Lovelace; siblings: Jerold (Shirley), Joe (Mary), and Alvan (Sharon) Clark; sisters-in-law: Wanda and Earlene Clark; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in passing by her brothers: Floyd and Clyde Clark.

A public visitation will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vale Church.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.