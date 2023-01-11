June 3, 1952 - Jan. 9, 2023

EL PASO — Kathy L. Armstrong, 70, of El Paso, IL, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on June 3, 1952, in Fairbury, IL, a daughter of James William Chester and Eula Mae Sinnett Bowen. She married Henry Armstrong on October 16, 1971, in El Paso. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Karl (Julie) Armstrong of Freeburg, IL; Angela (John) Piccolo of Spring Valley, IL; Amanda (Chad) Hesterberg of Gifford, IL; two sisters: Alice Caudle of Pekin, IL; Ann Gamber of Koshkonong, MO; ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, her parents, and one sister, Linda DeLee.

Kathy was a hair stylist for 34 years retiring in 2003.

Kathy was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in El Paso,, where memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. Pastor Josh Gates will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Inurnment will follow services at Secor Cemetery in Secor. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church in El Paso or CommUnity Well in El Paso.

